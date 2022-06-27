Only essential services eligible to obtain fuel from midnight today (June 27)

The Government of Sri Lanka said that only essential services are eligible to obtain fuel from midnight today (June 27) to the 10th of July.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) will only issue Diesel and Petrol for essential services with effect from midnight today (June 27).

These services include Ports, Airports, Health, Food Distribution, Agriculture, said Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

“All other sectors must prepare a work from home program,” said the Minister, urging that the public must support limiting the consumption of fuel.

The Minister said all essential services will be allowed to function until the 10th of July, and all other operations will be temporarily suspended.

Accordingly, a mechanism to provide a continuous supply of LP Gas & fuel will be in place after 10th of July.

The government requests the public to understand the difficult time faced by the country and to assist in these measures.

Inter Provincial transport will be restricted but public transport will be available for short distance travel.