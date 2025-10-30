Over Rs. 1.2 Billion owed to Government by Sri Lankan Doctors who quit service

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2025 - 12:04 pm

The National Audit Office of Sri Lanka has revealed that more than Rs. 1,277 million should be recovered by the Sri Lankan government from state medical officers who have left public service.

According to the Audit Office, as of October 31, 2024, the total amount of bonds, penalties, and loan balances owed to the government by these medical officers amounts to Rs. 1,277 million.

This information has been disclosed in a special audit report issued by the National Audit Office regarding the recovery of dues from medical officers who left government service and the appointment of specialist doctors who received foreign training.

The report further points out that in Sri Lanka’s health sector, there has been a significant increase in the number of medical officers resigning or leaving the service in recent years, mainly due to reasons such as pursuing postgraduate training programs, seeking foreign employment opportunities, and other personal causes.

It also highlights that many of these doctors have failed to settle their bond and penalty payments, while there are shortcomings in the actions taken by relevant authorities to recover these dues.

The audit further reveals that between 2015 and the end of 2024, a total of 705 Sri Lankan doctors have violated their service agreements with the government.