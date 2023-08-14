Overseas travel ban imposed on Sri Lanka Cricketer Sachithra Senanayake

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2023 - 2:41 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 14) imposed an overseas travel ban on former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake.

This travel ban will be effective for a three-month period.

Court made this order following a request by Senior Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris over allegations against the former national cricketer relating to match-fixing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League was held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

The former Sri Lanka off-spinner however had refuted the allegations while claiming that they were attempts to defame and slander him. He vehemently denied any connection to him over the allegations.

Court was informed that the Attorney General’s Department has given instructions to the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry on Sunday (August 13) to file criminal charges against Sachithra Senanayake regarding this incident as sufficient evidence has been gathered to support the charges.