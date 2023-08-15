Three persons killed, 8 injured in accident involving 3 vehicles on A9 Road

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2023 - 8:00 am

Three persons were killed and eight others injured after an accident when a van travelling from Colombo to Jaffna had crashed into the back of a lorry in the Panichchankulam area of Mankulam police division on the A9 Road this morning (August 15).

According to Police, the van collided with the rear of a lorry parked in the same direction and then collided with another lorry in front of it.

The driver of the lorry at the back had gotten out of the vehicle at the time of the accident and had suffered serious injuries due to being stuck between the two lorries.

A person who was in the back of the lorry and a person who was travelling in the front seat of the van had also sustained serious injuries while all three of them had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Mankulam Hospital.

Meanwhile three women who were travelling in the van and a male travelling in the lorry were injured and admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital while three men travelling in the lorry were admitted to Mankulam Hospital with injuries.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Mulleriyawa New Town, Wellampitiya and Jaffna, aged 38, 46 and 58 years.

The van driver has been arrested in connection with the accident.