Sri Lanka Police to take strict action against drug dealers and addicts

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2023 - 1:49 pm

Sri Lankan Police officers have been instructed to take strict action against drug dealers, addicts and those involved in such activities in a bid to curb the increasing number of drug-related crimes.

Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon stated this while speaking to the media in Gampaha.

He further said, maintaining law and order has become a tedious task for police officers due to the significant increase in the number of drug-related offenders and addicts in several areas.

The recent noticeable increase in the number of crimes, including shootings, break-ins, vehicle thefts and violent incidents has been linked to the narcotic trade and drug addicts, SDIG said.

SDIG Tennakoon recently launched the ‘Saviya’ awareness programme for police officers, educating them on how to tackle Sri Lanka’s drug-related issue.

The programme has been conducted in Colombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda and Mt. Lavinia police divisions thus far, while measures are currently underway to extend it to the Negombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Panadura police divisions, SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon said.

“The initial steps for this are currently underway, and the workshops will likely take place within the first week of September”, he said in this regard.