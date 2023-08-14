Seven persons injured in bus-lorry crash at Bambalapitiya

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2023 - 8:55 am

At least 07 passengers were injured and hospitalized after a private bus collided with a lorry near Bullers Junction on Duplication Road in Bambalapitiya this morning (August 14).

Police said that a private bus travelling from Colombo to Kataragama had collided with a lorry coming from the direction of Thummulla and overturned on the road.

According to Police, there were about 15 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident, two females and five males who were injured have been admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo.

It was revealed that the accident occurred due to the bus ignoring the traffic lights.

The Bambalapitiya police is conducting further investigations.