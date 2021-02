Pakistan Prime Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago on a two day-visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the airport after being welcomed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Pakistan Prime Minister was accompanied by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.