Upul Tharanga retires from International Cricket

Senior Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga has decided to retire from International Cricket.

The left-handed batsman, who last played for Sri Lanka in March 2019, had been an integral part of white-ball cricket for Sri Lankan national team over the years.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Tharanga confirmed the news on Twitter.

Tharanga represented Sri Lanka in 31 Tests, 235 ODIs and 26 T20Is. His Test career wasn’t as impactful as his performance in the 50-over format. Tharanga scored 1754 runs in the five-day format, which included 3 centuries and 8 half-centuries.

In ODIs, he scored 6951 runs in 235 matches at an average of 33.74. He also has 15 tons and 37 fifties to his name in the 50-over format. During the 2011 World Cup, he also smashed two centuries against Zimbabwe (133) and England (102*).

In T20Is, he amassed 407 runs in 26 matches at 16.28. He was also the Sri Lankan captain for a short period of time.

Upul Tharanga’s statement

My Dear Friends,

“As the good old saying goes “All good things must come to an end”, I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my International Cricket Career after over 15 years of giving the game my all.

I leave behind a road traveled with fond memories and great friendships. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and the trust vested in me. I am grateful to the many Cricket Loving Fans, friends And my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career. Your well-wishes and messages of encouragement was easily the drive behind my ambition. For that I thank you all, and I wish you well.

I would like to wish Sri Lanka Cricket all the very best for the future and I am hopeful that the team will bounce back strong soon.

Thank you all