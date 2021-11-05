Pandora Papers: Ranjan to give statement to Bribery Commission

The Bribery Commission has decided to obtain a statement from former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who is serving a four year sentence for committing Contempt of Court, regarding facts that were revealed through the Pandora Papers, a Commission source said.

This statement is due to be obtained based on a request made by Ramanayake from the Commission and sources also said that the Commission has decided to provide President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with an interim report in connection with investigations carried out into former Deputy Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan whose names were mentioned in the Pandora Papers which revealed hidden assets of billionaires worldwide.

“The investigations are continuing and the team of investigators is studying documents obtained through banking affairs of Thirukumar Nadesan”, sources said.

(Source: Daily News – By Subashini Senanayake)