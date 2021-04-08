Parliament heated over Ranjan Ramanayake

Parliament proceedings were adjourned for five minutes this morning after a tense situation broke out over Ranjan Ramanayake’s seat in Parliament.

The proceedings of the House commenced with the Speaker making a statement on Ranjan Ramanayake.

However, a heated situation broke out especially between former Speaker Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

Members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya representing Parliament were also seen clad in black armbands in protest to the decision over Ranjan Ramanayake.

