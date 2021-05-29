PHI warn of rise in dengue, diarrhea and rat fever

The Public Health inspectors Union warns that the country could experience a rise in cases of dengue, diarrhea and leptospirosis, due to the inclement weather.

Chairman of the Union Upul Rohana requested the public to take precautions to reduce the spread of such diseases.

He revealed that the Department of Meteorology has predicted that rains over the island will gradually reduce in the coming days.

However, he said population of flys, mosquitoes and rats have increased during the torrential rains.

Upul Rohana requested the public to ensure clean environments and destroy breeding grounds of mosquitoes around homes and take precautionary measures against these illnesses.

(Source: News Radio)