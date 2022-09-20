Plans to launch project to manufacture sanitary pads locally – Keheliya

Discussions are continuing with Indian entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganathan, popularly known as ‘PAD-MAN’ to initiate a project to manufacture sanitary pads in Sri Lanka, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella told Parliament today (September 20).

Responding to questions raised by some MPs including Premanath Dolawatta, Rohini Kaviratne and Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa in the House today, Minister Rambukwella said this project is seen as a solution to a burning issue which has hit Sri Lanka lately.

“We are holding talks with the ‘PAD-MAN’ to start up a project to manufacture sanitary pads in Sri Lanka. I also accept that this is an issue which is faced by young women and girls in Sri Lanka, although it is not widely discussed among the public quite often in Sri Lanka as a result of our cultural and social restrictions,” the Minister said.

MP Dolawatta who quoted a report published by Daily Mirror recently, said it is alarming to note that the female children refrain from going to school as they cannot afford to buy these sanitary pads needed to tackle the health issues they are faced with. “This is a burning issue which I recently read in the Daily Mirror ,” the Health Minister said.

Parliamentarian Rohini Kaviratne said sanitary pads are subject to 42% taxes. “High taxes have propelled the increase in prices.

The Opposition leader said it was he who took up the issue during the presidential election campaign in 2019. “I was ridiculed and was called by a certain name during that time, but it has become a serious issue today. The Government should come up with some kind of a solution at least to reduce taxes levied for sanitary pads,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)