Prime Minister agrees to increase salaries of teachers and principals in three instalments

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during a meeting with the representatives of teacher-principal trade unions, has agreed to increase the salaries in three instalments in two budget stages as a resolution to eliminate their salary anomalies.

The meeting was held at the Temple Trees this afternoon (October 12), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Accordingly, the first instalment of increment will be allowed in the 2022 budget and the remaining two instalments will be incorporated in the 2023 budget starting from January that year.

Aa the continuation of children’s education without any hindrance is atop the priorities of the nation, the government is very sensitive of the educators’ concerns and, therefore, no salary anomalies are to be disregarded, the prime minister has emphasized. However, all instalments could not be allowed at once as the treasury receipts were limited due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

PM Rajapaksa stated that the decisions taken by the Cabinet sub-committee appointed on August 09, led by Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, will also be implemented.

Accordingly, the provisions pertaining to the publication of the services of teachers, teacher-instructors and principals as a closed service will be implemented in November and other recommendations will also be executed within six months.

The Chief Incumbent of the Abhayarama Temple Ven. Murutthettuwe Ananda Thero also attended the meeting.

Ven. Yalewela Pannasekara Thero – President of the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union and Ven. Meegahajandure Seelananda Thero representing pirivena teachers, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero- Chairman of the Association of Education Professionals, Mr. Wasantha Handapangoda- President of the Sri Lanka Public Education Services Association, Mr. Joseph Stalin- President of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe – Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Service Union, Mr. PM Samarakoon representing Teaching Instructors, Mr. Sisira Kumara Ratnayake & Mr. WA Weerakody representing Government Principles, Mr. Shehan Dissanayake – General Secretary of the Government Teachers Association and several other representatives were present representing educators of various trades.

Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge, Minister of Mass Media Dullas Alahapperuma, Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Piyal Nishantha De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Chaminda Kularatne, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury R.M.P Rathnayake-and Director General of the Department of National Budget Jude Nilukshan were also present at the gathering.

(Source: Ada Derana)