PM asks Sajith to present his winning formula
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have asked Housing, Construction and Culture Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa to present his political formula for winning the presidential elections.
He held talks with Mr. Premadasa for two hours on Tuesday night. According to sources close to the Prime Minister, the latter said the United National Party (UNP) could not win as a single party, and therefore it was important to get the support of all the like-minded parties including the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).
For that purpose, he told Mr. Premadasa to see whether it was possible to garner the support of all. It was also stressed that Mr. Premadasa should spell out his policy on demands by these parties.
Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne who participated in the meeting was assigned to coordinate negotiations between Mr. Premadasa and the alliance partners of the UNP.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)
Ha, Ha,
The dumb head Son of RP,
He does not have any formula my dear voters.
The Son of RP is claiming that he is following the Dad’s policies.
Those policies include state sponsored goon gangs to deal with the youngsters who belonged to the Rohana Wijeweera brand of insurgency.
RP also provided arms to the LTTE to fight the Indian peace Keeping Forces.
RP was also the most corrupt Exec President in SL’s history.
The Son of RP went on his knees to the former Defence Sec to save his sister from gold and currency smuggling charges.
Ranil, do me a favour; I am a die hard UNPer. Please sack the Son of RP and his followers from the UNP.
The Formula:
Sajith P + Kabir H + Mangala S + Harin F + Ajith P = Victory for GR !!!!