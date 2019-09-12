Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Tuesday (10), reiterated his commitment to abolishing the executive presidency and resolvng the national question.

UNP leader Wickremesinghe gave the assurance at an event at Temple Trees.

He said that he expected a government with the required strength in Parliament to achieve what the current dispensation had promised.

The PM said that another five-year term was required to continue with the process initiated in 2015.

The UNP leader has declared his intention to contest 2019 presidential poll (SF)

(Source: The Island)