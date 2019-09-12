Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have asked Housing, Construction and Culture Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa to present his political formula for winning the presidential elections.

He held talks with Mr. Premadasa for two hours on Tuesday night. According to sources close to the Prime Minister, the latter said the United National Party (UNP) could not win as a single party, and therefore it was important to get the support of all the like-minded parties including the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

For that purpose, he told Mr. Premadasa to see whether it was possible to garner the support of all. It was also stressed that Mr. Premadasa should spell out his policy on demands by these parties.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne who participated in the meeting was assigned to coordinate negotiations between Mr. Premadasa and the alliance partners of the UNP.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)