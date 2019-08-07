Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa have held crisis talks, amidst a major rift within the United National Party over the proposed new alliance and the next Presidential Candidate.

According to UNP sources the meeting of the two party heavyweights, was held at Temple Trees, after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe testified before the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday Attacks.

The next Presidential Election, UNP’s Presidential candidate and the proposed National Democratic Front were all discussed at length, during the closed-door meeting at Temple Trees.

(Source: News Radio)