Police fire tear gas and water cannons on Protest near Parliament of Sri Lanka

Police fired tear gas and water cannons on protestors who were gathered outside the Parliament of Sri Lanka, in the newly established ‘Horu Go Gama’, a short while ago.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the area voicing their strong anger against the MPs and calling on the government to resign.

The protestors managed to break down the first line of barricades set up by Sri Lanka Police to prevent them from reaching the Parliament.

The protesting university students joined by hundreds of other Sri Lankans continued to march forward despite being fired with water cannons and tear gas.

The protestors managed to break down the second barricade forcing the police to retreat back to the third barricade.

After the police ran out of water to fire from the water cannon trucks, the protestors moved forward to the next barricade and continued their protest.

Security has been heightened in the area.