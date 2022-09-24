Police fire tear gas at protesters in Colombo
Posted in Local News
The police have fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse a group of protesters at the Dean’s Road, Maradana this evening (September 24).
The demonstration was organised by the Socialist Youth Union.
According to sources, the protest march commenced at the Lipton Roundabout and proceeded towards the Maradana area through Dean’s Road to reach the Colombo Fort railway station.
However, the protesters were tear-gassed by the police near the Ministry of Health.
Please can the police upgrade the water cannon to a real cannon? I don’t have any problem with protesting. But I have a big problem problem with a minority that claiming to represent a majority going on rampaging regularly, disturbing day to day life in order to achieve the goal of toppling government by agitation rather than at the next election when it is due or using the legislature to get rid of the government that they claim to be illegal. What these terrorists are doing is distracting the state when it needs to fully concentrate on the economy. Terrorist lawyers and terrorist monks and terrorist priests and their followers no longer seem have desire to do anything about recovering the plane-loads of 100 US$ bills few months ago they claimed to have been stolen by Rajapakshas or at least getting them to before the court, produce evidence and putting behind bars.
Readers will understand these comment of idiot Indra.
The innocent demonstrations are accepted by the constitution, which is violated in recent history.
But thus henchman Indra label and introduce lawyers as terrorist lawyers, monks and priests and terrorists and so on.
See the level of this man’s slavery.
Basnayaka, you are an imbecile who cannot understand the fire can be used for survival and cooking as well as arson and destruction, and when it is done. I can see a hypocrytical bastXXd among the orgaisers of these demonstrations that is going to bring the SL public much needed foreign currency, called Starlin who set an example for nation’s teachers and pupils alike by asking the teachers in the country to abuse sick leave when they are not sick to get the government to bend their demands of higher salaries when the country is penniless, then crying foul about the corruption. What a joke and patetic lot both those and you are.