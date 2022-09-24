Police fire tear gas at protesters in Colombo

The police have fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse a group of protesters at the Dean’s Road, Maradana this evening (September 24).

The demonstration was organised by the Socialist Youth Union.

According to sources, the protest march commenced at the Lipton Roundabout and proceeded towards the Maradana area through Dean’s Road to reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

However, the protesters were tear-gassed by the police near the Ministry of Health.