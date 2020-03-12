The Police Media Unit issuing a statement noted that false reports claiming that several Coronavirus infected persons had been reported from various parts of the country.

The statement stated that only one patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka and he is currently being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

However, despite rumours being spread that the family members of this patient had contracted the virus, the Police said that they have not tested positive for Coronavirus and they are currently being quarantined at their home under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

While the police urged the public not to be misled by these rumours circulating over social media and said that legal action would be taken against anyone found to be spreading false rumours through social media.

(Government News Portal)