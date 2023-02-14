Postal Voting for Local Government Election postponed indefinitely

Postal Voting for the 2023 Local Government Election was postponed indefinitely, said the National Election Commission of Sri Lanka today (February 14).

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission had previously planned to hold postal voting on February 22, 23 and 24.

According to the Senior Official of Election Commision, the decision was taken as the funds required to print the ballot papers for the Postal Vote were not received.

The local government election is scheduled to be held on March 9, 2023.