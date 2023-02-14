Seven suspects involved in Gampola ATM machine robbery arrested

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 7 suspects who were involved in stealing an ATM machine from a private bank in the Gampola area.

The stolen ATM machine and a pistol that is said to be belongs to Puttalam district Parliamentarian Ali Sabry Raheem have been recovered during the raid.

According to the police, the pistol had been taken from the Parliamentarian Ali Sabry Raheem’s residence when it was set on fire during the countrywide unrest that ensued amidst the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

On January 24, four individuals arrived in a van at around 12:40 AM, had been wearing masks to conceal their identities, tied up the security officer at the bank before proceeding to remove the ATM machine of the private bank located along Kandy Road in Gampola.

The van used by the suspects was found abandoned in Peradeniya with its driver tied inside the vehicle.