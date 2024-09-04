Postal voting for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election begins today at 1,500 centers

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2024 - 9:18 am

Postal voting for Sri Lanka’s upcoming presidential election starts today (September 4), as announced by the Election Commission.

Voting will take place over the next two days at more than 1,500 centers set up across government institutions, open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Those unable to vote today or tomorrow can do so on September 11 and 12 at district election offices linked to their workplaces.

Public servants involved in the election process, including staff at district secretariats, the Election Commission, police stations, and special police units, can vote today and tomorrow.

Postal voting for members of the armed forces and other government employees will continue tomorrow and the following day.

This year, 712,319 government employees are eligible for postal voting. Kurunegala District has the highest number of postal voters, with 76,977, while Mullaitivu District has the lowest, with 3,566. Colombo District has 35,636 eligible postal voters.

A special security program is in place at all postal polling stations, confirmed by Police Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa.