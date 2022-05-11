President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe hold talks

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has held talks with Parliamentarian Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (May 12).

United National Party (UNP) leader MP Wickremesinghe and President Rajapaksa have discussed the ongoing crisis situation and the economic turmoil in the country, the UNP media unit said.

During the talks, MP Wickremesinghe has requested the President not to obstruct the protesters at the Galle Face Green.