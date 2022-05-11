Island-wide curfew to be lifted tomorrow for several hours

The island-wide curfew currently effective in Sri Lanka will be lifted temporarily tomorrow (May 12) at 07.00 AM.

Island-wide curfew will be reimposed at 02.00 PM tomorrow (May 12) and effective until 06:00 AM on 13th May 2022.

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railway line, public park, public playground, public beach or any other public place except under the authority of a written permit issued by an authorising officer.