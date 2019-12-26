President inspects DMT Office, instructs officials to streamline services
Posted in Local News
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today inspected the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) Office at Werahera, which was previously known as RMV, and instructed its officials to streamline the services.
A video circulating on social media shows the President instructing the Department officials to streamline the services to provide a better service to the people.
“Have a proper system in place to serve the visitors so that they can save time. If you have issues, talk about them. This is a public service and the officials should be able to manage the services and the people. It is not rocket science. I will come back and inspect in a month. There are many complaints about the RMV,” he said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)
