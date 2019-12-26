A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel are currently searching the residence of parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne in Colombo 07 to arrest him.

A lawyer appearing for MP Senaratne said the MP was not at the residence when the officials of the CID and STF arrived.

UPDATE (5:01 pm): The team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel who carried out a search at the MP Rajitha Senaratne’s residence has left the residence a short while ago.