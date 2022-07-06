President tells Nimal Siripala to temporarily step down from minister post

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has temporarily resigned from the position of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Services, until the investigations over an alleged transaction with a private company are concluded.

The President ordered an immediate formal investigation into the allegations levelled by the opposition leader in Parliament yesterday (July 05) regarding a transaction made by the Ministry of Aviation with a private company.

On the instructions of the President, Nimal Siripala de Silva will temporarily step down from the position of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Services until the investigations are completed, the statement said.