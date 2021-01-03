Presidential Pardon for Uvathenne Sumana Thera

Ven Uwathenne Sumana thera of Sri Bodhirajarama Temple, Maligawatte, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, has been granted Presidential Pardon today.

The pardon is subject to the condition that he withdraws an appeal filed against the sentence.

The Ven. Sumana Thera who was a supporter of the then Presidential candidate former Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka was sentenced for the possession of a T56 firearm.

He was also accused of possessing 50 hand grenades and 210 rounds of live ammunition, but the charges were dropped later.