Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 211.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 93 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
  2. Between 70-80 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  3. 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.

