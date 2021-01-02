Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 211.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 93 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
- Between 70-80 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
