The Public Relations Unit of the Presidential Secretariat will continue to operate around the clock in order to receive public complaints.

The President’s Media Division noted the Public Relations Unit which operates under the supervision of officials of the Presidential Secretariat receives over 10,000 complaints daily.

Issues which cannot be resolved by the Unit are directed to the President and solutions are provided to the relevant issues by the Secretary to the President based on the President’s advice.

Complaints pertaining to failures in carrying out orders issued by the government and difficulties faced by the public can be lodged via the telephone numbers 0114354550 and 0114354655.

The PMD further noted complaints can also be lodged via the direct telephone number of the Presidential Secretariat.

(Source: News Radio)