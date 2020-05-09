President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s name has appeared in the March publication of US federal register of individuals who have chosen to renounce their American citizenship.

The list containing the names of the individuals who have renounced their citizenship was published on the official website of the US Federal Register yesterday.

During the days leading up to the last presidential election, the issue of then SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s US citizenship became a hot topic.