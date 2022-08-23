Prevention of Terrorism Act erodes democracy in Sri Lanka – U.S. Ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung yesterday said that using laws that do not conform with international human rights standards like the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) erodes democracy in Sri Lanka.

She said the US encourages the government of Sri Lanka to uphold the rights of the people to express their views.

“Using laws that don’t conform with international human rights standards – like the PTA – erodes democracy in Sri Lanka. We encourage the government to uphold the rights of the people to express their views,” she tweeted.

