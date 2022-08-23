Prevention of Terrorism Act to be relaxed and replaced with National Security Act

Sri Lanka Government has decided to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) with a new Act titled the National Security Act.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson & Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, the Prevention of Terrorism Act which has been in existence since the 1970s will be given a new face.

He said the Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is in the process of drafting the bill and will introduce the National Security Act to replace the PTA, where regulations under the PTA will be relaxed.

The Minister said the draft bill will be tabled in Parliament shortly.

Several factions and the international community have also been calling for years to repeal the PTA, which according to some is not in line with the current human rights standards.