The price of a 450-gram loaf of bread will be reduced by Rs. 10 with effect from midnight today (October 31), according to the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association.

Meanwhile, the association said that the price of other bakery products will also be slashed by Rs. 10.

Since June 2022, the prices have increased and a loaf of bread weighing 450g was even sold for Rs. 300/-.