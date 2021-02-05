Prices of 27 essential items reduced from Monday
Prices of 27 essential goods have been reduced and will be maintained for a period of three months from Monday (8), said Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena.
Speaking at a media briefing today Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana said the goods will be available to consumers through Sathosa outlets, co-operatives and ‘Q-shops’ at the new prices from Monday and will be effective for three months till the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.
New prices:
|Essential items
|Previous Price
|Reduced Price
|Red Raw Rice (1kg)
|Rs. 106
|Rs. 93
|White Raw Rice (1kg)
|Rs. 105
|Rs. 93
|White Nadu (1kg)
|Rs. 109
|Rs. 96
|Samba (1kg)
|Rs. 120
|Rs. 99
|Keeri Samba
|Rs. 140
|Rs. 125
|Wheat flour
|Rs. 105
|Rs. 84
|White sugar
|Rs. 110
|Rs. 99
|Brown sugar
|Rs. 140
|Rs. 125
|Tea (100g)
|Rs. 130
|Rs. 95
|Australian red lentils (1kg)
|Rs. 188
|Rs.165
|Indian Big Onions (1kg)
|Rs. 140
|Rs. 120
|Local potatoes (1kg)
|Rs. 220
|Rs. 180
|Pakistani potatoes (1kg)
|Rs. 190
|Rs. 140
|Chickpeas (1kg)
|Rs. 225
|Rs. 175
|Dried chilli (1kg)
|Rs. 550
|Rs. 495
|Local canned fish (425g)
|Rs. 240
|Rs. 220
|Imported canned fish (425g)
|Rs. 280
|Rs. 265
|Thai sprats (1kg)
|Rs. 430
|Rs. 545
|Skinned chicken
|Rs. 430
|Rs. 400
|Crystal salt (1kg)
|Rs. 55
|Rs. 43
|Powdered milk (400g)
|Rs. 380
|Rs. 355
|Soybean oil (500ml)
|Rs. 470
|Rs. 310
|Laundry soap– BCC (115g)
|Rs. 53
|Rs. 43
|Laundry soap (650g)
|Rs. 325
|Rs. 260
|Body soap (100g)
|Rs. 63
|Rs. 56
|Handwash (100ml)
|Rs. 350
|Rs. 250
|Face masks (SLS certified)
|Rs. 25
|Rs. 14
