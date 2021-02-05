Technical Advisory Committee to develop cricket in Sri Lanka

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa has appointed a Technical Advisory Committee for the development of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Aravinda de Silva was appointed as Chairperson, while committee members include Roshan Mahanama, Kumar Sangakkara and Muttiah Muralitharan.

They are tasked with advising the Sports Minister, ministerial officials and the National Sports Council on all matters pertaining to the sport.

According to reports, the committee will work closely with Sri Lanka Cricket to elevate the standard of cricket locally and internationally.