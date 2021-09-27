Prices of powdered milk, flour & cement likely to increase

Recommendations presented to the Cost of Living Committee pertaining to essential commodities will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval today.

The Cost of Living Committee met under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday to address the current shortage in the market regarding powdered milk, flour, gas and several other commodities and pertaining to price revisions.

Accordingly, the Cabinet is expected to ratify the recommendations today and is likely to approve the proposal to increase prices of several commodities.

Meanwhile, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association has said the Cost of Living Committee agreed to increase the price of a 1kg of powdered milk pack by Rs.200.

Prices of flour and cement are also expected to increase following the Cabinet approval.

(Source: News Radio)