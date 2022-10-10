Prison officers recovered a Mobile phone from Thilini Priyamali in prison cell

Prison officers at the Welikada Prison have recovered a mobile phone in possession of Thilini Priyamali who is under remand custody for the charges of misappropriation of money from businessmen and VIPs, the Prisons Spokesman says.

Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group (Pvt) Ltd, was remanded till October 19 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate over allegedly misappropriating Rs.226 million, US$ 60,000, and Australian $100,000 while operating a luxurious office at the World Trade Centre in Colombo.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said the mobile phone was found last night (October 09) during a search carried out at the female ward of the Welikada Prison and an investigation will be launched into this.