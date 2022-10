Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Professor Ranjith Bandara has been elected as the new chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (October 06).

A total of 14 members of the committee had voted in favour of Prof. Ranjith Bandara while seven others voted for Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Eran Wickramaratne.