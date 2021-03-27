Project to plant 20 million trees starts 30 March

An initiative to plant 20 million trees will be conducted along with a cycle parade, under the patronage of MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera in collaboration with the Matha Organisation.

The initial programme will start from Colombo on 30 March at Viharamahadevi Park at 9:30 a.m., Bambalapitiya Vajiraramaya at 11:00 a.m. and the Archbishop’s House in Colombo at 11:45 a.m.

The programme will be initiated in Gampaha, Kurunegala, Kandy and Jaffna Districts on 1, 2, 3, 10 April respectively.

