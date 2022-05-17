Proposal to suspend Parliament Standing Orders defeated

The proposal to suspend Parliament Standing Orders to take up the debate on the motion expressing displeasure against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a matter of urgency was defeated by 51 votes in the Parliament today (May 17).

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran proposed to suspend Standing Orders and proceed with the motion expressing displeasure over the President.

Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena opposed the attempt to move this proposal and requested the speaker to declare a vote before proceeding with the motion.

A total of 119 MPs voted against the motion while 68 voted in favour. Accordingly, the no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not taken for debate.

Notably, newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also voted against the motion.