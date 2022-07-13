Protests near Maldives President’s house urging to send Gotabaya Rajapaksa back to Sri Lanka

Maldivians and Sri Lankan expatriates are protesting near Maldives President Ibrahim Solih’s house urging the authorities to send ousted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out from their country’s soil.

President Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives early on Wednesday morning (July 13), along with his wife and two security officers amid mass scale protests against him in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan President arrived at the Velena International airport in the Maldives at 3:07 AM on Wednesday (July 13) and the Maldives capital was under heavy security at that time.

Sources said that former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had requested President Ibrahim Solih for the Rajapaksa’s to land in Maldives and clearance was received.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to another destination which is yet to be known.