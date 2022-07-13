Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa & Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe have no Mandate – Sirisena

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says that the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe have no mandate at all and resigning from their positions is the most appropriate thing at this time.

Former President Sirisena has warned that a power hungry group is gradually destroying the country.

In a statement he said that it is the responsibility of the armed forces to protect the people who are engaged in the struggle.

He requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commanders of the three-armed forces to show restraint and not to respond with weapons during protests.

He also requested the people to consider that state property as their own, and not to destroy them.