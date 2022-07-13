Support Police and armed forces to maintain law and order

Sri Lanka’s Chief of the Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva today (July 13) said that Sri Lanka Police and the Three-Armed Forces have acted per the constitution of the country.

In a special statement, General Shavendra Silva requested people to cooperate with the Police and the Armed Forces to maintain law and order during the period between the resignation of the President and the appointment of a new President.

He requested people to refrain from destroying public or private property.

He said they requested the Speaker to convene a party leaders’ meeting and inform the security forces of the political actions to be taken after the resignation of the President.