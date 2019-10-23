The Parliament Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks will submit its final report today.

Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker of House Ananda Kumarasiri said the 200-page report will contain recommendations and preventive measures to avoid similar terror attacks.

Deputy Speaker Kumarasiri noted the report identifies and provides recommendations and measures that should be taken to avoid future shortcomings such as the Easter attacks.

Commenting further he stated that “Parliament cannot decide on who should be accused or responsible for those attacks. That power is vested with the judiciary. The role of the Select Committee was simply to look into where the shortcomings were.”

He attributed the delay in the submission of the report to the translations of the report to English and Sinhala.

The term of the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks, will end on the 31st of October.

The Select Committee was appointed through a Parliament resolution on the 22nd of May to look into and report to Parliament on the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said the Committee has convened on a number of occasions thus far, and recorded over 60 statements, including statements from President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe pertaining to the Easter Sunday attacks and other related matters.

