Public Security Minister explains delay in prosecuting those responsible for Easter carnage

There had been a delay in pressing charges against those involved in the Easter Sunday carnage because the government was waiting for the report of the PCoI on those attacks, Minister of Public Security, Dr. Sarath Weerasekera said yesterday.

“About 7,600 people were arrested and out of them 300 were identified as directly and indirectly involved in the attacks. There was a delay in pressing charges because we waited for the PCoI report on the Easter Sunday attacks. Now that we have it, process will be fast-tracked now,” he said.

Weerasekera said that the yahapalana government had undermined the national intelligence services and that it was the main reason for the Easter Sunday attacks. The same people are making allegations against the government, he said.

He also said that the police were making a concerted effort to punish those who were attempting to blackmail women and two blackmailers were recently put behind bars.

Police have introduced a hotline, 118, to lodge complaints about attempts to blackmail women and the two blackmailers were arrested based on complaints received, the minister said.

(Source: The Island – By Rathindra Kuruwita)