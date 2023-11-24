Public Security Minister says ‘Aragalaya’ led to rise of underworld activities and drugs
Underworld activities and drugs in Sri Lanka have increased due to the Aragalaya, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said on Thursday (November 23).
The Minister told Parliament that Sri Lanka Police had to fully focus on Aragalaya for about a year, which prevented them from engaging in other activities.
“Drugs and underworld activities had increased during this period. We are taking measures to gradually curb the underworld and drugs,” he said.
Minister Alles said that steps were being taken to fill 20,000 vacancies in the Sri Lanka Police Department step by step due to the economic crisis.
“We have recruited 2,000 police personnel this year. We are planning to recruit 5,000 police personnel next year,” he said.
Dear Minister and survey done and/or data available for your claim. As far as I know Aragalaya gave an opportunity to exhibit Underwear (not boosted Underworld)!!!!