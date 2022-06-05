Public servants given Friday holiday option to grow food

The Government is considering a proposal to give public servants the option of keeping away from work on Fridays and cultivate home gardens and other lands, a senior official said.

According to him, public servants who want to keep off from work on Friday will have to register with the Agriculture Department to ensure that the off day is used to grow food in their home gardens or other lands.

He said the proposal had been discussed with the Agriculture Department and would be submitted to the Cabinet soon.

The proposal has been considered on the grounds that some of the offices can operate with minimal staff on Friday. Already some of the offices have been closed for services on Friday.

(Source: The Sunday Times)