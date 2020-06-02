Jun 02 2020 June 2, 2020 June 2, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Public transport services to resume normal operations from Monday

Bus station in Colombo Fort

It has been decided to recommence public transport including normal bus and train services from next Monday (08) under health guidelines, the Minister of Public Transport Service Management said.

A meeting of the Ministry was held chaired by Minister of Public Transport Service Management Mahinda Amaraweera, at the ministry premises this morning (01).

Accordingly, considering the public behavior and directives issued by health sectors, usual public bus and train services will recommence in all districts.

